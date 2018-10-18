Eddie Hennessy – October 17th, 2018

Joe McGill’s guest on In Conversation this week is professional photographer Eddie Hennessy. A national champion in Judo who represented his country on numerous occasions; Eddie always had an interest in photography but it wasn’t until he suffered from a major stroke in 2008 at the age of 33 that he had a different outlook on life and strangely enough it gave him the opportunity to pursue this interest and he hasn’t looked back since.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/17_convo.mp3