Ecumenical prayer service to be held for Coonana Pier drowning victims

An Ecumenical prayer service in memory of the three men who drowned last weekend, will be held at Coonanna Pier at 12 noon today (Saturday).

The men were originally from Latvia, but had lived in Killarney and Tralee.

The men had arrived by car to Coonana and had set out early on Sunday morning, shortly before 8.30am, to fish in the harbour, an area they were familiar with.





All three bodies were recovered from just off shore within an hour of reports to emergency services by a man walking in the area.