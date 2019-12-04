East/North County Imbalance A Concern For Kerry GAA Secretary

The Secretary of Kerry County Board says a task force needs to be established to bring more players from clubs in the northern side of the county in the Kerry Senior Football panel.

In his annual review, Peter Twiss also says the GAA’s decision to move the intercounty Under 20 football championship to the spring is a box-ticking exercise and a mistake.

Peter Twiss says he’s concerned about the concentration of players involved in the Kerry Senior panel from the eastern side of county in comparison to the northern half.

Of the 28 players and subs who were involved in the All-Ireland Final and replay, only six were from Tralee, Castleisland and north Kerry areas. In contrast, 18 players represented clubs from East Kerry, Kenmare and South Kerry.

Of those six in the northern half, four were from Tralee clubs, leaving only two from the remaining clubs in that side of the county.

Peter Twiss says, when considering the population of Tralee and the number clubs in the northern areas mentioned in his report, he is worried Kerry will become very dependent on a small geographical area for its supply of players going forward.

He is recommending that the County Committee should establish a task force to examine administrative structures in districts, clubs and schools with a view to addressing the situation.

Peter Twiss is cricital of the GAA’s decision to move the intercounty under 20 competition from the summer months to the spring.

He says it’s a box-ticking exercise and that training and playing in the worst weather conditions has no developmental value for our elite players coming out of minor.

In another similar concern, Peter Twiss says East Kerry’s dominance in Under 21 and minor competitions in Kerry needs to be addressed to ensure that these competitions remain competitive.