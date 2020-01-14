Easter Weekend Again For Kerry Group Rás Mumhan

Kerry Group Rás Mumhan, the first major Stage Race of the Irish Cycle Racing season, will again take place over the four days of Easter weekend from Good Friday April 10th to Easter Monday April 13th, 2020.

The race will be based in Killorglin Co. Kerry for the twentieth year in a row.

Mr. Frank Hayes at Kerry Group announced their continued sponsorship of this prestigious International Cycle race. He said “we are delighted to continue our sponsorship of the race for 2020. Kerry Group is proud to partner with the officials, stewards, riders and their back up teams and the general public who pull together to ensure the success of the event year after year. It is through their hard work and commitment that the reputation of the race at home and abroad continues to grow.”

Race Commercial Director, Rory McGillicuddy, thanked Kerry Group for their continued sponsorship and said that their association with the event had helped ensure the ongoing success of the race. As Kerry Group is one of leading businesses in the country their association with the race, as chief sponsors, has been of enormous value.

The format of the race will remain the same with 4 road stages covering over 500km. Stage details will be released shortly.

Entries will open on Monday 2nd March and close 2 weeks later Monday 16th March, if the list is not already full.

The Team structure is same as last year. Teams will consist of 5 riders. Priority for engagement to the start list will be given to teams with the highest number of A1 riders. Teams may not contain more than two A3 riders.

A maximum of 40 teams will make up the field.