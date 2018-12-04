East Kerry wind farm opposition group to seek judicial review

A wind farm opposition group in East Kerry are to seek a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for a 12 turbine windfarm on the Cork Kerry border.

The original plan was for 14 turbines as well as a number of electricity substations and associated works.

The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness Group held a public meeting last night in Gneeveguilla at which the group resolved to go the legal route to oppose the development.





The wind farm will be located across seven townlands in the Gneeveguilla and Ballydesmond area. Planning had been refused by Kerry County Council.

Silverbirch Renewables Limited appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála, and it was granted subject to conditions including reduction in the number of turbines from 14 to 12.

The turbines will have a rotor diameter of 120 metres and a blade to tip height of up to 150 metres above ground level.

The issue of the cost of legal action was discussed at the meeting.

The group has eight weeks to apply for a judicial review of the board’s decision.

Radio Kerry has contacted Silverbirch Renewables for comment and is awaiting a response.