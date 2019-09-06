East Kerry Win Back To Back U21 Football Championsips

East Kerry claimed back to back titles in the Acorn Life U21 Football Championship last night.

They beat Feale Rangers in the final.

There were no goals in the first half but it didn’t take long for the flood gates to open as East Kerry put 5 into the net while Feale Rangers scored 2 of their own.

East Kerry managed to get 4 goals in 4 minutes which gave them an insurmountable lead and it eventually finished East Kerry 5-15 Feale Rangers 2-8.

East Kerry manager Jerry O’Sullivan is pleased with the performance and is hopefull this crop of Under 21 players will go on to senior level…