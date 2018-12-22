East Kerry Title For Crokes

Dr.Crokes are East Kerry Senior football champions, beating Kilcummin 3-24 to 1-8 in the Final of the O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club and the O’Donoghue family.

Dr Crokes went straight into the lead with a Jordan Kiely point after 25 seconds. However, Kilcummin settled into the match with an equaliser on 4 mins from a Matt Keane 45. Daithi Casey restored the Dr Crokes lead in the 5th min. They began to dictate play, opening a 2 point lead on seven minutes through Micheal Burns. Kilcummin looked to test the Crokes defence but attacks broke down fairly comfortably as Dr Crokes dominated. Crokes were well worth the three point lead, through another Micheal Burns score on twelve minutes. The lead stretched to four a minute later through Jordan Kiely and it was 5 points a minute later through Micheal Burns.



Nothing going right for Kilcummin as Noel put a free wide after a foul on Kevin Gorman.

Kilcummin did register a score on 18 mins through Matt Keane but Dr Crokes responded almost immediately with a point through Mark O’Shea. Daithi Casey stretched the lead to seven on 22 minutes. That was added to by Jordan Kiely who scored a 10th Dr Crokes 10th point a minute later. The game was over as a contest on 25 minutes as a point by Daithi Casey was quickly followed by a goal for Gavin O’Shea, extending the Dr Crokes lead to 1-11 to 0-2. Just before half-time Kieran O’Leary underlined Dr Crokes’ superiority with a spectacular 25m shot. Half-Time: Dr Crokes 2-11 Kilcummin 0-2.







The second half opened with an exchange of scores – Jordan Kiely for Dr Crokes and a Matt Keane free for Kilcummin. A Brian Looney point a minute later established a familiar pattern of Dr Crokes’ domination. Underlined by a Micheal Burns point a minute later. Noel Duggan point on 38 minutes reduced a small measure of the deficit for Kilcummin, but it was all about damage limitation at this stage. A third Dr Crokes goal by Jordan Kiely stopped any Kilcummin revival in its tracks with twenty minutes remaining. Matt Keane with his fourth point of the day raised the Kilcummin tally to five point on 46 mins. Dr Crokes replied within a minute to restore their nineteen point lead. Another exchange of scores in the 51st minute between Matt Keane and Micheal Burns left the score 3-16 to 0-6. Dr Crokes eased away with two more points through Shane Doolan and David Shaw. A consolation goal for Kilcummin followed on 54 minutes, a well-worked goal by Oscar O’Connor. But yet again Dr Crokes conjured up a quick response with two quick-fire points through Tony Brosnan and David Potts. The game as a contest petered out with a succession of Dr Crokes scores punctuated by occasional Kilcummin replies.