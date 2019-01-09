East Kerry Player To Be Nominated As Kerry Football Captain

A player from one of the East Kerry clubs will be nominated as Kerry captain until Dr Crokes’ involvement in the AIB All-Ireland club championship comes to an end.

Kerry’s Allianz Football League campaign gets underway on Sunday January 27th with a home fixture against Tyrone in Killarney.

None of the players from Dr Crokes will be available to play for Kerry until after the 16th of February at the earliest, or March 17th if they reach the final.





Letter from Dr Crokes to Peter Twiss, Secretary, Kerry GAA:

Dear Peter,

This matter has been discussed at Officer Level here over the weekend.

Our position is as has been previously the case in the same circumstances, as follows.

We understand that until our Senior team has completed our All Ireland Club Football programme none of our players will be included in the Kerry panel (for the NFL) and therefore Kerry management will be free to nominate a player from any of our neighbouring clubs in East Kerry as Captain for any particular game.

We will be naming the player we wish to nominate as Captain for the remainder of the season immediately after we come to the end of our AIB All Ireland Club Championship programme, which may be after 16th February at the earliest, but hopefully will be after 17th March.

Best regards,

Paul Downey

Secretary