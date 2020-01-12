East Kerry GAA AGM Takes Place

The East Kerry GAA AGM took place at Killarney Heights Hotel.

Kenmare Shamrocks, Kilgarvan and Tuosist attended and are now members of the East Kerry Board.

Dermot O’Connor, Firies-outgoing secretary-stepped down with the five year rule but continues as assistant secretary; replaced by Noel Kennedy, Listry.

Pat O’Brien, Fossa stepped down as Joint Treasurer.

Officers elected:

President-Ger Gavin, Spa

Vice President-Pat Favier Glenfesk; Donie Sheehan, Dr Crokes; Pat Sweeney, Fossa; Sean Kelly, Kilcummin; Dermet Griffin, Fossa; Tim Ryan, Kilcummin; John Lenihan, Kilcummin.

Chairman Johnny Brosnan Currow

Vice Chairman John Dineen, Fossa

Secretary Noel Kennedy Listry

Assistant Secretary Dermet O’Connor Firies

Treasuer Domhnaill O’Sullivan Fossa

PRO Michael O’Mahony Rathmore

Hurling Officers Garry Halloran Kilcummin

Scor Officer Amy Reidy Cordal

Children Officer Noreen O’Connor-Cronin Gneeveguilla