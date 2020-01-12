East Kerry GAA AGM Takes Place

The East Kerry GAA AGM took place at Killarney Heights Hotel.
Kenmare Shamrocks, Kilgarvan and Tuosist attended and are now members of the East Kerry Board.
Dermot O’Connor, Firies-outgoing secretary-stepped down with the five year rule but continues as assistant secretary; replaced by Noel Kennedy, Listry.
Pat O’Brien, Fossa stepped down as Joint Treasurer.
Officers elected:
President-Ger Gavin, Spa
Vice President-Pat Favier Glenfesk; Donie Sheehan, Dr Crokes; Pat Sweeney, Fossa; Sean Kelly, Kilcummin; Dermet Griffin, Fossa; Tim Ryan, Kilcummin; John Lenihan, Kilcummin.
Chairman Johnny Brosnan Currow
Vice Chairman John Dineen, Fossa
Secretary Noel Kennedy Listry
Assistant Secretary Dermet O’Connor Firies
Treasuer Domhnaill O’Sullivan Fossa
PRO Michael O’Mahony Rathmore
Hurling Officers Garry Halloran Kilcummin
Scor Officer Amy Reidy Cordal
Children Officer Noreen O’Connor-Cronin Gneeveguilla