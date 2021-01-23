East Kerry Convention Is Held

The East Kerry convention has been held online.

Officers elected:

President : Ger Galvin, Spa

Vice- presidents:

Pat Favier, Glenflesk,

Donie Sheahan, Dr. Crokes,

Pat Sweeney, Fossa,

Sean Kelly, Kilcummin,

Ger Galvin, Spa,

Dermot Griffin, Fossa,

Tim Ryan, Kilcummin,

John Lenihan, Kilcummin

Chairman: Johnny Brosnan, Currow

Vice chairman: John Dineen, Fossa

Secretary Noel Kennedy, Listry

Assistant -secretary: Dermot O’Connor, Firies

Treasurer: Domhnaill O’Sullivan, Fossa

Assistant Treasurer: vacant

PRO: Michael O’Mahony, Rathmore

Hurling officer: John Kelly, St.Patricks. He replaces Garry O’Halloran, Kilcummin, who stepped down due to the five year rule.

Scór officer: Ann Holland, Spa. She replaces Amy Reidy, Cordal who stepped down due to the five year rule.

Children officer: Noreen O’Connor-Cronin, Gneeveguilla