East Kerry Convention Is Held

The East Kerry convention has been held online.
Officers elected:
President : Ger Galvin, Spa
Vice- presidents:
Pat Favier, Glenflesk,
Donie Sheahan, Dr. Crokes,
Pat Sweeney, Fossa,
Sean Kelly, Kilcummin,
Ger Galvin, Spa,
Dermot Griffin, Fossa,
Tim Ryan, Kilcummin,
John Lenihan, Kilcummin
Chairman: Johnny Brosnan, Currow
Vice chairman: John Dineen, Fossa
Secretary Noel Kennedy, Listry
Assistant -secretary: Dermot O’Connor, Firies
Treasurer: Domhnaill O’Sullivan, Fossa
Assistant Treasurer: vacant
PRO: Michael O’Mahony, Rathmore
Hurling officer: John Kelly, St.Patricks. He replaces Garry O’Halloran, Kilcummin, who stepped down due to the five year rule.
Scór officer: Ann Holland, Spa. She replaces Amy Reidy, Cordal who stepped down due to the five year rule.
Children officer: Noreen O’Connor-Cronin, Gneeveguilla