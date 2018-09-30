East Kerry Complete County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Line-Up

East Kerry are the final side into the last four of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship.

They’ve beaten South Kerry 4-12 to 2-10 to advance to the semi-finals.

East Kerry led by the minimum at 2 points to 1 after the opening 10 minutes and 8 minutes later there was still just one point in the difference at East Kerry 0-4 to South Kerry 0-3. A Killian Young point from distance then drew South Kerry level. Bryan Sheehan goaled for South Kerry but a Darragh Roche double at the other end mean that after 27 minutes East Kerry led by 2-5 to 1-4 At half time it was East Kerry 2-7 South Kerry 1-4.




