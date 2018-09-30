East Kerry Complete County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Line-Up

East Kerry are the final side into the last four of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship.
They’ve beaten South Kerry 4-12 to 2-10 to advance to the semi-finals.
East Kerry led by the minimum at 2 points to 1 after the opening 10 minutes and 8 minutes later there was still just one point in the difference at East Kerry 0-4 to South Kerry 0-3. A Killian Young point from distance then drew South Kerry level. Bryan Sheehan goaled for South Kerry but a Darragh Roche double at the other end mean that after 27 minutes East Kerry led by 2-5 to 1-4 At half time it was East Kerry 2-7 South Kerry 1-4.
South Kerry were reduced to 14 men with the second half just two minutes old, Oran Clifford being dismissed and East Kerry went on to open up a double scores advantage at 2-10 to 1-5. A 43rd minute David Clifford goal put the issue beyond doubt Noel Duggan got a fourth goal of the afternoon for East Kerry 5 minutes from time while Ciaran Keating scored an added on time consolation goal for South Kerry.