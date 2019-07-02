An East Kerry action group says the cost of a second judicial review is onerous.

The Sliabh Luachra Wind Awareness group is seeking the review, due to their opposition of a proposed battery storage facility on the Kerry-Cork border.

Permission had previously been granted for both the battery storage facility and a 12-turbine windfarm at Ballynahulla, Ballydesmond; the community group is opposed to both developments and has also sought a judicial review in relation to the windfarm.

A judicial review is when the High Court supervises lower courts and administrative bodies to ensure decisions are in accordance with the law.

Fred O’Sullivan, who is part of the action group, says it’s expected that both reviews will be listed in the High Court for October of this year.

He says the cost of legal proceedings is putting a huge strain on the community.