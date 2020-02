Keanes Supervalu Killorglin have a home tie tonight in the Men’s Super League.

Tip-off is at 7.15 against Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are at Moycullen this evening, from 7.30.

In Men’s Division One Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney are away to LYIT Donegal at 4 o’clock.

St. Mary’s Team Tom McCarthy’s Castleisland are in Belfast today, away to Phoenix Rockets in Women’s Division One at 3.30.