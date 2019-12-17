Early frost tonight in Kerry ahead of weather warning tomorrow

Kerry road users are warned that an early frost will set in tonight making driving conditions dangerous.

Roads across the county were reported to be in poor condition following a dip in temperatures overnight.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Matthew Martin says frost will return this evening for a time but milder weather is on the way:

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for eight counties including Kerry.

Rainfall of up to 40 millimetres is being forecast; the warning is valid from 4am to 7pm tomorrow.

There is also a status yellow wind warning for the entire country with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour; that warning will run from midday to midnight tomorrow.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Matthew Martin says we will see a return to wet and windy weather: