Early Christian oratory discovered on Skellig Beag

The discovery of an early Christian oratory on Skellig Beag is being described as “really significant” find.

The island was long thought to be home only to sea birds but a small structure had been noted.

An expedition led by archaeologist Michael Gibbons could only take place in the winter months while gannets would not be present.

The team discovered an early Christian oratory on a narrow terrace, which is thought to have been used as a hermitage by monks.

Michael Gibbons says such remote locations were sought out by monks: