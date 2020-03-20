Earliest Start Date For Munster Minor Football Championship Will Be Wednesday April 22nd

The earliest start date for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship will be Wednesday April 22nd.

Munster GAA has announced that the Munster CCC, in consultation with all Munster Counties, have agreed that when the current restrictions are lifted, counties will be given ample time to prepare their teams.

Phase One of the Minor Championship is to be run off between April 22nd and May 19th.

Kerry and Cork do not enter the competition until Phase 2.

The Kingdom will be home to Cork in Phase 2 Round 1 on May 20th.

Both Kerry and Cork are to also face the Phase 1 winner, with the Munster Final on June 21st.

If the ban on collective training and games is extended beyond March 29th, then Munster GAA will take the appropriate action, based on the information to hand at that stage.

Munster GAA say no decisions on the format / scheduling of the other Provincial Championship fixtures can be made at this time until the current restrictions are lifted.