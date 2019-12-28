Sean O’Callaghan, Countess Road, Killarney & late of O’Callaghan Plumbing & Heating, College St., Killarney & Inchacullane, Kilcummin, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening (Dec.29th),  from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (Dec. 30th), at 10.30am  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.   Family flowers only by request, donations if desired, to Palliative Care.

