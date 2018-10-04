Eamonn Fitzmaurice Expects County Board To Pick ‘Right Person’ As Successor

Eamonn Fitzmaurice says he’s confident that Kerry County Board will select the right person to succeed him as manager of the Kerry Senior Football team.

Fitzmaurice stepped down in August after Kerry failed to qualify for the All-Ireland semi-final following a poor show of form in the Super 8s.

The name of the new manager will be put forward for ratification at next Monday night’s meeting of the County Board.





And does Eamonn Fitzmaurice know who it will be?

Eamonn Fitzmaurice says the recent loss of Kieran Donaghy, Donnchadh Walsh and Anthony Maher through their retirement from inter-county football will leave a leadership gap in the dressing room.

He says it’s time for other players to step-up and become leaders.