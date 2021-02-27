Eamonn Bradley of Arabella Ballymacelligott

A private cremation for Eamonn Bradley will take place and a Requiem Mass will take place at a later date.

House strictly private please.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Wife Ann, sons Eddie, David and Willie, daughters Caroline and Áine, brothers Tom, Paddy, John and the late Dan, sisters Noreen and Bernie, grandchildren Oisín, Darren, Ava, Annie, Mary, Aideen and Archie, mother-in-law Betty, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Caroline, Martina and Jessica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****