Eamon O’Connor, Camp East, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 11th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Wednesday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmurray Cemetery, Cordal.
Successful Day For Kerry Cycling Club At Provincial Event
Killarney Cycling Club has finished off the year brilliantly with Munster titles at the Munster Cyclocross Championships in Clonmel.Richard Maes won overall in spite...
Kerry Athlete Qualifies For European Championships
Kerry’s David Kenny has qualified for the European Championships.The Farranfore-Maine Valley man recorded a time of 1 hour 29 minutes in finishing second in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYRobbie Henshaw looks set to miss the start of Ireland's 2019 Six Nations campaign.The Leinster centre is facing an eight week spell on the...