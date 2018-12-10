Eamon O’Connor, Camp East, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (Dec 11th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Wednesday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmurray Cemetery, Cordal.

