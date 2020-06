Ealaín na Gaeltachta has issued a call for expressions of interest from people in Kerry for a new online creativity camp scheme.

As part of Cuisle, Ealaín na Gaeltachta is running and funding workshops and events in traditional arts for young people in Gaeltacht regions.

Proposals from artists, groups or organisations with ideas or experience in using creative models and modern technology are welcome; the deadline for proposals is June 8th.

Further information is available at www.ealain.ie.