Over €960,000 to be spent on closed North Kerry Landfill in 2019

Over €960,000 (€964,323) will be spent next year on the North Kerry Landfill, which closed in 2014.

The North Kerry Landfill stopped accepting waste four years ago, but the waste licence for the site remains operational and it is subject to an aftercare plan.

Kerry County Council has allocated over €960,000 in the 2019 budget.





Over €560,000 has been allocated for operational costs and over €400,000 is for aftercare along with loan charges, land purchases and facility development.

The council says ongoing compliance with this licence will pose a significant financial challenge into the future.

Environmental consultants are being utilised to examine recommendations on the optimal use of the land.

€1.7 million will be spent on the remaining five civic amenity sites, loan charges and service support.

The council will also pay out over €1.12 million next year for recycling facilities operations which includes the running of five recycling facilities in the county and over 100 bring banks.