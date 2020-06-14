€94,000 for Kerry under Urban Regeneration and Development Fund

Kerry County Council availed of over €94,000 from the government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund last year.

This fund aims to stimulate new residential and commercial development in larger cities and towns, and is part of Project Ireland 2040; it includes Tralee and Killarney in Kerry.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has revealed that almost €17 million was allocated to councils last year under the fund, with €94,270.87 going to Kerry County Council.

The Minister was responding to a Dáil question from Galway East, Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte.