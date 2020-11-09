Over €9 million in funding allocated to Kerry greenways

Over €9 million in government funding has been allocated to three Kerry greenways.

Minister for Transport, Eamonn Ryan, and Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton, have confirmed the allocation of €63.5 million in funding for greenways nationwide.

The Tralee-Fenit Greenway, which is currently under construction, will receive almost €3.5 million (€3,440,000), and is due to be completed next year.

The South Kerry Greenway, which is due to run from Glenbeigh to Renard, will receive €1.4 million.

The project is currently still awaiting a decision from An Bórd Pleanála, over a year after a month-long oral hearing on the greenway was held.

€4.5 million (€4,540,000) will go towards a greenway between Listowel and Tralee.

This is part of a wider project to link the Tralee-Fenit and North Kerry Greenways, which is still in the early stages of development.