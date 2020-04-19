€9.7 million winning lotto ticket sold in Kerry

A lucky lotto player in Kerry has won the last night’s jackpot worth over €9.7 million.

The National Lottery has yet to confirm where in the county the winning ticket was sold.

However, a spokesperson for the National Lottery says they hope to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days.

The winning numbers are: 4, 9, 15, 27, 29, 34 and bonus number is 17.

Three players in Carlow, Dublin and Galway also won a share of €109,359 after falling one number short of jackpot.

The lucky winner can contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to arrange to collect their winnings.