Over €89,000 paid to company which manages UHK PR and Communications

Over €89,000 was paid to the company which manages PR for University Hospital Kerry last year.

UHK is one of ten hospitals within the South/South West Hospital Group, which have their public relations and communications managed by Heneghan PR.

Heneghan PR started working with the hospital group in April of 2016.

The South/South West Hospital Group paid Heneghan PR over €38,000 in 2016, over €91,000 in 2017 and €120,000 in 2018.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, the HSE says the South/South West Hospital Group paid Heneghan PR €89,299.98 in 2019.

This is for services including public relations management, media training, managing communications in the event of a crisis and facilitating press launches.

The company has now been paid nearly €340,000 over the past three-and-a-half years by the HSE.