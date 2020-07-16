€840,000 to be spent on redeveloping roads around Moyvane

A total of €840,000 is to be spent on redeveloping roads around the north Kerry village of Moyvane.

Works by a number of utility companies in recent years have resulted in problems with the condition of roads, and anger among locals.

At the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly asked the council to give details on the works to be carried out, saying the people of Moyvane deserve better.

Close to €840,000 is to be spent in total, with one set of restoration improvement works completed last year on the L-1020 Ahavoher to the N69.

The remaining works on four sections of road around Moyvane are set to be carried out this year under the council’s 2020 restoration maintenance and improvement works programmes.

The works to be carried out this year are:

L-1021 Moyvane – Tarmons, €300,000 (2020 Restoration Improvement works programmed); L-1021 Moyvane – Ahavoher, €200,000 (2020 Restoration Improvement works programmed); L-1020 N69 – Ahavoher, €79,200 (2020 Restoration Maintenance works programmed); and L-1016 Kilbaha Road, €45,000 (2020 Restoration Maintenance works programmed).