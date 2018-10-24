€800,000 to Kerry County Council to repair storm damaged roads

€800,000 has been given to Kerry County Council to repair storm damaged local and regional roads.

It’s part of a national allocation of €15 million of Special Maintenance Grants to local authorities across the country.

The Department of Transport is providing the money to carry out maintenance on roads damaged by Storm Emma, Storm Eleanor, and other extreme weather events.





Another €3 million has been given to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for maintenance on national roads.

Fine Gael senator Paul Coghlan has welcomed the announcement.