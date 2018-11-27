€8 million road improvement scheme officially opened in West Kerry

An €8 million road improvement scheme has been officially opened in West Kerry.

The N86 Lispole to Ballynasare Lower and Ballygarret to Camp Road Improvement Scheme was opened today by the Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, and Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin.

The completed 4km section forms part of the overall proposal to improve 32km of the main route between Dingle and Camp on the main artery in the peninsula.





Fine Gael Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald says the new section of road will improve drivers’ comfort and safety, as well as travel times.

He adds it’s part of a larger project.