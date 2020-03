€750,000 in funding has been announced by Kerry County Council under this year’s Community Support Fund.

A total of 287 groups and projects across the five Municipal Districts will receive grant aid worth €485,000 this year.

€265,000 of the fund is being retained to leverage funding from other funding streams for strategic projects at Municipal District level.

Now in its sixth year, the fund has supported 1,500 projects since 2015 to the value of €4.5 million.