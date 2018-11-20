Over €700,000 announced for two Kerry tourism projects

Over €700,000 in funding is being announced for two Kerry tourism projects today.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says €500,000 of Government funding will be allocated for Tomies Wood carpark and walk in Beaufort.

The Junior Minister also says €208,000 will be used for a major upgrade of the Dingle Way including path maintenance and restoration.





Minister Griffin says Kerry is the only county to secure funding for more than one project as part of the announcement by the Department of Rural and Community Affairs, adding that it is crucial there is investment in such world class locations.