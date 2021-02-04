Over €70,000 allocated for works on busy mid-Kerry road

Board of Works funding/KEMD/VCR/ML

Over €70,000 in funding has been allocated for works on a busy mid-Kerry road.

Irish Water has this month allocated €73,000 for reinstatement works on the Board of Works road in Beaufort.

This was revealed during the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, following a motion by Councillor Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill said the Board of Works road is the busiest county road in Kerry, as it’s used as a main access route to Killarney, as well as Carrauntoohil and the Gap of Dunloe.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor said it’s about time Irish Water provided funding, as the road is in a dangerous and shocking condition.

The reply to Cllr Cahill’s motion outlined that some temporary restoration had been done to the road in 2017, but further permanent works are very necessary.

Kerry County Council said the announcement of funding from Irish Water is most welcome, as it permits this work to be carried out.

Following this, Cllr Cahill asked would Kerry County Council look at contributing funds towards these works as well.

In response, Padraic Teahan, Senior Roads Engineer with Kerry County Council, said it will contribute to the works through road grants, and will carry out the works as part of its roads programme.