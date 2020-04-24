€645,000 paid out to farmers in first year of pearl mussel project

€645,000 was paid out to farmers taking part in a conservation project in its first year.

Last year, over 200 Kerry farmers took part in the Freshwater Pearl Mussel Project; in total there were 340 farmers and it’s hoped that number will grow to 450 in the coming 12 months.

The Freshwater Pearl Mussel can live for over 120 years and some of the best examples in Europe are found in Ireland with rivers in South Kerry supporting the largest populations.

It is found in pristine water and is vulnerable to pollution.

The five-year European Innovation Partnership project began in 2018 and payments are based on the results achieved by farmers in improving water quality.

Manager of the project, Dr Patrick Crushell says they are still accepting expressions of interests from new participants: