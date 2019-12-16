Over €6,300 for Kerry sports clubs

Over €6,300 is being allocated to sports clubs around Kerry.
The funding for 42 clubs has been announced by Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership through the 2019 Sports Club Development Grants.
The allocations range from €100 to €250.
Fianna Fail Cllr Michael Cahill says the funding helps to increase participation in sport and physical activity.
2019 Sports Club Development Grants
- Sliabh Luachra Camogie Club €200
- Kenmare Rowing and Boating Club €200
- Valentia Island Basketball Club €100
- Kerry Canoe Club Club €200
- Killarney Cycling Club €150
- Causeway Camogie Club €200
- Dingle LGFC €200
- Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club €200
- Cahersiveen Rowing Club €200
- Kenmare Bay Swim Club €200
- Kenmare Rowing & Boating Club €200
- Killarney Camogie Club €150
- Killarney Swimming Club €200
- Rathmore Ravens Basketball Club €200
- St. Paul’s Basketball Club €200
- Ballyheigue Athletic Football Club €200
- LB Rovers FC Coach Education €150
- Fenit Samphires FC Coach Education Fund for Women €200
- Kingdom Swimming Club Coach Education Fund for Women €200
- Tralee Harriers AC Coach Education Fund for Women €200
- Tralee Mountaineering Club Coach Education Fund for Women €200
- Tralee Parnells Coach Education Fund for Women €200
- St. Brendan’s Athletic Club Coach Education Fund for Women €150
- An Riocht Archery Club Disability Provision Fund €250
- Annascaul GAA/LGFA School/Club Link Fund €200
- Killarney Camogie Club School/Club Link Fund €250
- Killarney Celtic Football Club School/Club Link Fund €250
- Ballybunion Wildcats Club School/Club Link Fund €100
- Causeway Camogie Club School/Club Link Fund €200
- Lios Tuathail AC School/Club Link Fund €250
- Listowel Lawn Tennis Club School/Club Link Fund €250
- St. Joseph’s Basketball Club School/Club Link Fund €250
- Cillard Camogie Club School/Club Link Fund €250
- Crotta O’Neills School/Club Link Fund €200
- Tralee Harriers AC School/Club Link Fund €250
- Tralee RFC School/Club Link Fund €250