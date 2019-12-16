Over €6,300 for Kerry sports clubs

Over €6,300 is being allocated to sports clubs around Kerry.

The funding for 42 clubs has been announced by Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership through the 2019 Sports Club Development Grants.

The allocations range from €100 to €250.

Fianna Fail Cllr Michael Cahill says the funding helps to increase participation in sport and physical activity.

  1. Sliabh Luachra Camogie Club €200
  2. Kenmare Rowing and Boating Club €200
  3. Valentia Island Basketball Club €100
  4. Kerry Canoe Club Club €200
  5. Killarney Cycling Club €150
  6. Causeway Camogie Club €200
  7. Dingle LGFC €200
  8. Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club €200
  9. Cahersiveen Rowing Club €200
  10. Kenmare Bay Swim Club €200
  11. Kenmare Rowing & Boating Club €200
  12. Killarney Camogie Club €150
  13. Killarney Swimming Club €200
  14. Rathmore Ravens Basketball Club €200
  15. St. Paul’s Basketball Club €200
  16. Ballyheigue Athletic Football Club €200
  17. LB Rovers FC Coach Education €150
  18. Fenit Samphires FC Coach Education Fund for Women €200
  19. Kingdom Swimming Club Coach Education Fund for Women €200
  20. Tralee Harriers AC Coach Education Fund for Women €200
  21. Tralee Mountaineering Club Coach Education Fund for Women €200
  22. Tralee Parnells Coach Education Fund for Women €200
  23. St. Brendan’s Athletic Club Coach Education Fund for Women €150
  24. An Riocht Archery Club Disability Provision Fund €250
  25. Annascaul GAA/LGFA School/Club Link Fund €200
  26. Killarney Camogie Club School/Club Link Fund €250
  27. Killarney Celtic Football Club School/Club Link Fund €250
  28. Ballybunion Wildcats Club School/Club Link Fund €100
  29. Causeway Camogie Club School/Club Link Fund €200
  30. Lios Tuathail AC School/Club Link Fund €250
  31. Listowel Lawn Tennis Club School/Club Link Fund €250
  32. St. Joseph’s Basketball Club School/Club Link Fund €250
  33. Cillard Camogie Club School/Club Link Fund €250
  34. Crotta O’Neills School/Club Link Fund €200
  35. Tralee Harriers AC School/Club Link Fund €250
  36. Tralee RFC School/Club Link Fund €250

 

 

 

