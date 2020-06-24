Over €62,500 allocated to enhance facilities in communities across Kerry

€62,534 in funding has been allocated to enhance facilities in communities across Kerry.

It’s part of the Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) which provides capital grants to community groups to improve amenities in disadvantaged areas.

Minister for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says the CEP provides vital support to community groups.

He says in Kerry we depend hugely on these groups, adding this funding will allow them continue the important work they do.

Deputy Griffin is urging communities to apply; details of how to apply will be available from each LCDC soon.