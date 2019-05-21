Over €600,000 granted to sports clubs in Kerry

Over €600,000 has been granted to sports clubs in Kerry.

The funding is part of the €10 million national allocation for the latest round of Sports Capital Equipment Grants.

The Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, announced funding of €600,000 for clubs who applied to the 2018 Sports Capital Programme for equipment only, with no other proposed developments in their application.





33 Kerry sports clubs and organisations will benefit from the funding.

A number of clubs to benefit from the funding include Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne, which will receive over €78,000; Tarbert Development Association, with over €31,000; the Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre will receive €44,000, while €23,800 will go to Templenoe Rowing Club.

Minister Griffin says the allocation brings the amount of sports funding for Kerry to over €3 million over the past 18 months.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil, independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae and Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris also welcomed the funding.

Full list of Kerry Equipment Grants below:

Listowel Emmets GAA – Purchase of Tractor and Mower – €12,247

Sliabh Luachra Boxing Club – Equipment – €2,204

Tarbert Development Association – Installation of Pontoon at the Old Pier, Tarbert – €31,640

Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre – Gym Equipment – €44,065

Finuge Freewheelers Cycling Club – Equipment – €7,246

Valentia Young Islanders – Scoreboard – €2,615

Keel/Kiltallagh Community Games – Storage Shed – €835

Mastergeeha FC – Purchase of soil aerator/spiker machine €11,448

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club – Non-personal equipment €1,456

Kenmare Rowing and Boating Club – new equipment €10,261

Ballyduff Boxing Club – New Boxing Equipment €21,090

Killorglin Members’vGolf Club – Mower for Rough at Killorglin Members GC – €20,805

TREC Ireland – sport timing system – €832

Causeway Camogie Club – sports equipment – €963

Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne – Purchase of Water Activity Equipment – €78,668

Castleisland Members Golf Club – Purchase of John Deere 2500E Mower – €10,335

Portmagee Rowing Club- purchase of boats, trailers and oars – €25,174

Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club – Indoor Cycling Equipment – €22,312

Kenmare Bay Sailing club – Safety RIB BOAT – €6,474

Sneem Rowing Club – Purchase of coastal rowing boats – €14,850

Cromane Ladies Gaelic Football Club – Equipment – €10,054

Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre – Rehabilitation – €3,316

3rd Kerry Milltown Scout Group – Mountaineering and Orienteering Equipment – €1,710

TRALEE BOXING CLUB – refit and upgrade of equipment – €5,231

Killorglin Rowing Club – Purchase of rowing boats and oars – €41,799

Muckross Rowing Club – Upgrade and extend rowing equipment – €41,112

Callinafercy Rowing Club – Rowing boats with oars & rowing machines -€14,030

Killarney Triathlon Club – Expansion – €2,724

Fossa Rowing Club – Expansion of services – €17,660

Templenoe Rowing Club – New Boat/Trailer and Gym Equipment – €23,835

Kingdom Swimming Club – Swimming Pool Equipment Upgrade – €5,238

1st Kerry Tralee Scout Group – youth development programme – €1,106

CARA Centre – Equipment – €108,600