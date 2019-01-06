€60,000 in funding allocated to 15 communities in Kerry.

€60,000 in funding has been allocated to 15 projects in Kerry under the Community Enhancement Programme.

The programme provides capital grants to community groups and is targeted towards enhancing facilities in Beaufort, Glenbeigh, Listry, Cahersiveen, Caherdaniel, Foilmore, Dromid, Milltown and Killorglin.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill has welcomed the funding which will help communities across mid and south Kerry under the 2019 CEP.

Last year, Kerry received an overall total of €142,409 in funding under the Community Enhancement Programme.