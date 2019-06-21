€6.5 million allocated for two Kerry greenway projects

€6.5 million has been allocated for two greenway projects in Kerry.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin made the announcement of this morning.

€3 million is being allocated for the Tralee-Fenit greenway, while €3.5 million will go towards the North Kerry project from Listowel to Kilmorna.

Minister Griffin says this funding will ensure both projects will be fully completed.

He says both projects are “shovel ready”, and says it will only be a matter of months before work on the projects gets underway:

Kerry TDs Sinn Féin’s Martin Ferris, Fianna Fáil’s John Brassil and Independent TDs Danny and Michael Healy Rae have all welcomed the announcement.

Kerry County Council also welcomed the news, adding they will add to the county’s strong reputation as a destination for activity breaks.