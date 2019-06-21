€6.5 million allocated for two Kerry greenway projects

21-6-2019: Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, a keen cyclist, pictured cycling at Fenit, County Kerry on Friday morning following the announcement of funding for €6.5m for the Kilmorna to Listowel and Tralee to Fenit Greenways. When completed it will create over 90km Greenway of international significance. Also in photo are from left, Keith Phelan, Kerry Cycling Group, Colm Nagle, Tralee MD Engineer, Cllr Mike Sheehy, Mike O'Neill, Chairman, Fenit Development Association and Chairman of 'Walk The Line' group, Dave Slattery, Betty Slattery, Grainne O'Neill, John Brassil, TD and Jim Finnucane, Mayor of Tralee MD. Photo: Don MacMonaglerepro free photoPress release: €6.5 Million Greenway Windfall for Kerry Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, today announced funding of €6.5m for the Kilmorna to Listowel and Tralee to Fenit Greenways. Minister Griffin said – "I'm particularly pleased to see the strategic nature of our investment today, extending the Great Southern Greenway in County Kerry. These projects have long been awaited and will be a great boost to the communities affected and to the County as a whole. The stretch from Listowel to the Limerick County Border will create over 50km of Greenway. The work from Tralee to Fenit will put in place a further section of the Greenway and I look forward to Kerry County Council progressing its plans for the Tralee to Listowel section in the near future. This will create an over 90km Greenway of international significance. We have seen the benefits that the Waterford and Great Western Greenways have brought to towns like Dungarvan, Kilmacthomas and Newport, we want to see that type of benefit accruing to towns like Listowel and the other towns and villages in Kerry" He continued – "This announcement gives a clear statement of intent with regard to activity tourism, which is such a key part of Kerry tourism. The investment is part of Project Ireland 2040 which is the Government's overarching strategy to make Ireland a better place for all its people." The funding announced today is for shovel ready projects only and some funding has been held in reserve for projects currently coming through the planning process.

€6.5 million has been allocated for two greenway projects in Kerry.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin made the announcement of this morning.

€3 million is being allocated for the Tralee-Fenit greenway, while €3.5 million will go towards the North Kerry project from Listowel to Kilmorna.

Minister Griffin says this funding will ensure both projects will be fully completed.

He says both projects are “shovel ready”, and says it will only be a matter of months before work on the projects gets underway:

 

Kerry TDs Sinn Féin’s Martin Ferris, Fianna Fáil’s John Brassil and Independent TDs Danny and Michael Healy Rae have all welcomed the announcement.

 

Kerry County Council also welcomed the news, adding they will add to the county’s strong reputation as a destination for activity breaks.

 

