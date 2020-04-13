Over €5,800 worth of suspected drugs and €1,400 cash seized in Killarney

Gardaí have seized €5,850 worth of suspected drugs and €1,400 in cash in Killarney.

The items were seized during an Operation Fanacht COVID-19 checkpoint, which was being conducted on the Rock Road shortly before 10 o’clock last night.

A car approached the checkpoint and was allowed pass through, however, a surveillance operation was put in place.

The car was followed and the driver was later stopped and searched by Gardaí.

They found €1,400 in cash hidden under the passenger seat and a small weighing scales in the boot.

The items were seized and the driver, a man in his 30s, was allowed to leave.

Gardaí then obtained and executed a search warrant at a flat in Killarney where they found suspected drugs, zip lock bags and a weighing scales.

€5,760 worth of methamphetamine, €80 of cannabis and €10 of ecstasy were seized and will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests were made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.