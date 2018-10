41 Tidy Towns committees in Kerry are to share in a funding allocation of €55,000.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, has announced a €1.4 million national grant scheme to mark the 60th anniversary of the Tidy Towns Competition.

Funding allocations in Kerry range from €1,000 to €4,000.





The announcement has been welcomed by Minister of State and Kerry TD Brendan Griffin and Kerry Senator Paul Coghlan.