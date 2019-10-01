€55,000 to be allocated to Kerry Tidy Towns’ groups

€55,000 in grants is to be allocated to 42 Tidy Towns groups around Kerry.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring announced that €1.4 million will be given to support the work of such groups around the country.
The grants range from €1,000 to €4,000 in Kerry.
Kerry Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan says groups in the county can be proud of their achievements in this year’s competition and he urged all communities to apply for next year’s funding.
FULL LIST OF ALLOCATIONS:
Abbeydorney 2000
Annascaul 1000
Ardfert 1000
Asdee 1000
Ballinskelligs 1000
Ballybunion 2000
Ballyduff 1000
Ballyheigue 1000
Ballylongford 1000
Barraduff 1000
Beaufort 1000
Brosna 1000
Caherdaniel 1000
Cahersiveen 2000
Castleisland 2000
Causeway 1000
Chapeltown 1000
Cloghane Brandon 1000
Currow 1000
Dingle 2000
Duagh 1000
Farranfore 1000
Finuge 1000
Glenbeigh 1000
Kenmare 2000
Kilcummin 1000
Kilgarvan 1000
Killarney 3000
Killorglin 2000
Kilmoyley 1000
Knightstown 1000
Knockanure 1000
Knocknagoshel 1000
Lauragh 1000
Listowel 2000
Moyvane 1000
Portmagee 1000
Rathmore 1000
Sneem 1000
Tarbert 1000
Tralee 4000
Waterville 1000