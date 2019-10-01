€55,000 to be allocated to Kerry Tidy Towns’ groups

€55,000 in grants is to be allocated to 42 Tidy Towns groups around Kerry.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring announced that €1.4 million will be given to support the work of such groups around the country.

The grants range from €1,000 to €4,000 in Kerry.

Kerry Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan says groups in the county can be proud of their achievements in this year’s competition and he urged all communities to apply for next year’s funding.

FULL LIST OF ALLOCATIONS:

Abbeydorney    2000

Annascaul           1000

Ardfert 1000

Asdee   1000

Ballinskelligs       1000

Ballybunion        2000

Ballyduff              1000

Ballyheigue         1000

Ballylongford     1000

Barraduff             1000

Beaufort              1000

Brosna  1000

Caherdaniel        1000

Cahersiveen       2000

Castleisland        2000

Causeway           1000

Chapeltown       1000

Cloghane Brandon           1000

Currow 1000

Dingle   2000

Duagh   1000

Farranfore          1000

Finuge  1000

Glenbeigh           1000

Kenmare             2000

Kilcummin           1000

Kilgarvan              1000

Killarney               3000

Killorglin               2000

Kilmoyley            1000

Knightstown      1000

Knockanure        1000

Knocknagoshel 1000

Lauragh 1000

Listowel               2000

Moyvane             1000

Portmagee         1000

Rathmore            1000

Sneem  1000

Tarbert 1000

Tralee   4000

Waterville           1000

