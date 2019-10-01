€55,000 to be allocated to Kerry Tidy Towns’ groups

€55,000 in grants is to be allocated to 42 Tidy Towns groups around Kerry.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring announced that €1.4 million will be given to support the work of such groups around the country.

The grants range from €1,000 to €4,000 in Kerry.

Kerry Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan says groups in the county can be proud of their achievements in this year’s competition and he urged all communities to apply for next year’s funding.

FULL LIST OF ALLOCATIONS:

Abbeydorney 2000

Annascaul 1000

Ardfert 1000

Asdee 1000

Ballinskelligs 1000

Ballybunion 2000

Ballyduff 1000

Ballyheigue 1000

Ballylongford 1000

Barraduff 1000

Beaufort 1000

Brosna 1000

Caherdaniel 1000

Cahersiveen 2000

Castleisland 2000

Causeway 1000

Chapeltown 1000

Cloghane Brandon 1000

Currow 1000

Dingle 2000

Duagh 1000

Farranfore 1000

Finuge 1000

Glenbeigh 1000

Kenmare 2000

Kilcummin 1000

Kilgarvan 1000

Killarney 3000

Killorglin 2000

Kilmoyley 1000

Knightstown 1000

Knockanure 1000

Knocknagoshel 1000

Lauragh 1000

Listowel 2000

Moyvane 1000

Portmagee 1000

Rathmore 1000

Sneem 1000

Tarbert 1000

Tralee 4000

Waterville 1000