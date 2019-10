Over €53,000 in CLÁR funding has been granted for two sensory garden projects in Kerry.

€34,000 has been allocated for the sensory garden in An Díseart, while €19,356 will go towards Rathmore Social Action Group’s sensory garden.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin welcomed the announcement.

Nationally, over €714,000 has been allocated for 25 community groups.