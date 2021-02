Kerry has received a further €52,000 under the latest round of the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

This is administered by local community development committees (LCDCs) in each local authority area.

There is now a second round of the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, under which Kerry has been allocated €52,280.

Grants are available to community and support groups to assist them adapt their services and operations to fit the COVID-19 landscape.

More information can be found on the council’s website.