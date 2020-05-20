€51 million in grant aid committed to Kerry roadworks programme

€51 million in grant aid has been committed to the roadworks programme for Kerry.

Kerry County Council has announced its restarting the delivery of the programme.

Kerry County Council released its latest update on its response to the COVID-19 emergency today, which states the delivery of the roadworks programme is restarting on a gradual and phased basis.

All works will be in line with the Government’s roadmap on the reopening of society and business; these works are able to restart under phase one of the roadmap.

€51 million in grant aid has been committed for projects throughout the five Municipal Districts in Kerry.

Meanwhile, the council has also announced it has begun a review of all its offices, including the Motor Tax and Cash offices, to prepare for a phased reopening of public counters and customer services.

The Planning Unit will reopen to the public on Monday (May 25th); it’s expected this will be through appointments only to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Kerry County Council will provide further detail when possible.