The half-a-million-euro winning Euromillions ticket sold in Killarney was a QuickPick.

A lucky player won after it was revealed their ticket had the five winning numbers in the Euromillions Plus draw on Friday night – they were 6, 16, 27, 30, and 49.

The ticket was bought in Spar Express in Fossa.

Robert Magee from the National Lottery is asking Kerry people to check their Euromillions tickets, and if they are the winner to sign the back of it, keep it safe and contact their claims department.