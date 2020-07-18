A €500,000 winning EuroMillions ticket has been sold in Kerry.

This is the sixth lottery prize won in the county so far in 2020, bringing the total won to nearly €13 million.

The National Lottery says last night’s EuroMillions Plus winning ticket was sold in Kelly’s Londis in Milltown.

It is the store’s second time selling a winning ticket this year; in February, Kelly’s Londis sold the €1 million Daily Million top prize.

Owner Seamus Kelly says Milltown is a small, close-knit community, so to get two National Lottery winners in the space of six months is magical for all.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers from last night, which are worth a half million euro, were: 14, 26, 30, 42, 50.

So far in 2020, six winners in Kerry have shared over €12.7 million in jackpot prizes in Lotto, EuroMillions and Daily Million games.

Unusually, these six wins were shared by just three retailers in Glenbeigh, Milltown and Killarney.