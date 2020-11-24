€50,000 to be spent on improvement works at entrance to Kerry

€50,000 is to be spent on improvement works at a site at the entrance to Kerry.

These works will take place at the viewing site at Glounsharoon, in Castleisland which has been labelled as the gateway to Kerry.

Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District councillors have been calling for improvement works to take place at this site for years.

Municipal District manager John Breen told the meeting that these works would include surfacing the viewing area, putting in a panoramic panel, landscaping and erecting seating; grass cutting will also take place.

The MD councillors outlined the importance of Glounsharoon, adding it is the first part of Kerry seen by people coming to the county.

They agreed it was vital that this area was in good condition.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy Rae asked the council when these works would take place.

The area manager John Breen stated they were currently considering a timescale for this project, adding it wouldn’t be done before the end of this year.

He told councillors he would advise them of the timescale for these works, once they were confirmed.