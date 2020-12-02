Over €5 million paid in PUP arrears to Kerry people

Over 11,200 people in Kerry received Pandemic Unemployment Payment arrears, totalling over €5.1 million.

Nationally, €129 million was paid out, following the calculation of the emergency COVID-19 payment.

11,227 people in Kerry received arrears payments yesterday, which totalled €5,146,000.

Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin says many of the people who received arrears may have not been expecting it, so this is a welcome boost, especially ahead of Christmas.

He says the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has proven to be an essential lifeline for so many workers.

The Keel TD adds retailers in Kerry have had a challenging time during the pandemic and he’s encouraging consumers to spend local.

The arrears payment was made ahead of the rollout of the Christmas bonus, which will see almost €390 million paid out to 1.6 million people nationwide.