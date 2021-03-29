€5.6 million allocated for developing walking and cycling infrastructure in Kerry

Over €5.6 million in funding has been allocated for developing walking and cycling infrastructure in Kerry.

It will support the construction of new footpaths, segregated cycle lanes, cycle parking and improved road crossings, while it’ll also fund reconstruction work to old or damaged paths.

The Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin have welcomed the funding.

Minister Foley says the allocation will make a real difference to rural life and ensure that communities across Kerry are better connected.

She adds the announcement is the first major active travel investment programme for rural Ireland.