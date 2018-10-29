Over €480,000 granted for Kerry roads under the Local Improvement Scheme

Over €480,000 (€482,990) in funding has been granted for Kerry roads under the Local Improvement Scheme.

The funding will be used for the upgrade of local roads, including small roads and laneways, in Kerry.

It will go towards areas which are not under the normal maintenance of Kerry County Council, such as private and non-publicly maintained roads.





It has been welcomed by TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan and Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.